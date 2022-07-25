SNAG Repeats Concerns Following Government Reaction

The Special Needs Action Group has repeated their concerns following last week's statement on St Martin's School.

A statement from the Special Needs Action Group follows below:

The Special Needs Action Group respectfully highlights that our recent press release in relation to St Martins School being at capacity is drawn from an article written by the Gibraltar Chronicle in which the Director of Education clearly confirms that St Martins school ‘will be at capacity this academic year’. It is therefore highly unfair to suggest that we are creating needless worry, as parents do not need us, or any other NGO, to create a worry that is evidently already there. Indeed, these worries were already there in meetings we held with the department last year before the school even opened when they already suggested that the increases were unprecedented!

We note that it is a great disservice not only to an NGO, but the many genuine worries and concerns of parents and professionals that speak to us daily, to simply dismiss statements that are highlighting issues, as ‘cavalier’.

We therefore stand by our original press release and re- issue it in the hope that instead of having these genuine concerns dismissed and ignored, they might hopefully get digested and finally addressed effectively as part of a long-term plan!

Thank you from the Committee of SNAG.

