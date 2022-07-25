Leanne Beresford Signs Up For Mrs Classic 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 25 July 2022 .

Leanne Beresford has signed up for this year’s Mrs Classic 2022.

A statement from the Mrs Classic Pageant follows below:

Leanne Beresford

50 years old

Head of Personal Pensions

Married for 11 years

Mother to 1 son

Her hobbies involve Running and Rugby Union supporter.

Her idea of a perfect day would be seeing her son happy as she loves to see him happy, so spending time with her family doing lots of fun activities. She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 because she turns 50 this year, and it’s a year to do things she wouldn’t ordinarily do. She saw the advert/promo and thought ‘why not’, I may be the outsider and feel a little like Miss (Mrs) Congeniality, as a typical English Rose.