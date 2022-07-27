Government Committed To Housing Projects

Written by YGTV Team on 27 July 2022 .

The Government has reiterated its commitment to increasing its rental housing stock, both for the elderly and for the general population.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minister for Housing, Steven Linares, has reiterated the Government’s ongoing commitment to increasing its rental housing stock, both for the elderly and for the general population.

As announced in his Budget statement, a comprehensive review of the Housing Act is to be concluded by the end of the year.

Projects are already underway to construct even more rental housing for the elderly, and therefore to release existing rental accommodation to the general stock. Our commitments on Affordable Housing also have a significant positive impact on the general rental stock and enable social mobility as families grow. The Government is actively pursuing policies that make the best use of existing stock and also of Gibraltar’s limited land and resources in a way that improves the lives of the public that elected it.

The Minister for Housing, the Hon Steven Linares, said: ‘The Government is actively working on increasing the availability of rental housing across the board by thinking outside the box. It is not efficient or sustainable to simply build more. If we are to construct, we must do so effectively. This Government is clear on its commitments and is demonstrably implementing them. The GSD have not only jumped on Mr Pinna’s directionless bandwagon, but in doing so they have revealed the narrowness of their thinking.’





