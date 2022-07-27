Kyle Golledge Promoted To Sergeant

Written by YGTV Team on 27 July 2022 .

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant today.

Detective Constable Kyle Golledge, who was in the Criminal Investigation Department, will now move to a new role as a Sergeant in a uniformed Response Team.



The Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger announced the news this morning, after 15 police officers applied for the position last Monday.



Kyle, 30, a dad of one, was chosen as the successful candidate after recommendations made by a Promotion Board, which consisted of representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.



Kyle joined the RGP in 2012 and was awarded Best All Round Recruit in his training school. He first worked as a uniformed Response Team officer, before he became Constable of the Year in 2014.



He then joined Crime and Protective Services in 2015 as a Detective Constable in CID. He assisted in all of the Crime departments before qualifying as a Licensed Search Officer in 2019.



Richard Ullger, said: “I’d like to congratulate Kyle in his promotion to Sergeant and encourage those who have been unsuccessful to continue to work hard towards developing themselves and to compete for future promotions.”



