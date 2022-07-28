AquaGib Reverse Osmosis Plant Currently Not Operational

The Government says the AquaGib Reverse Osmosis plant is not currently operational as the cable that supplies power to the plant has been disconnected as a safety measure. It is expected that once the fire is extinguished, the plant can return to normal operations.

A spokesperson said: "The Government is actively working with GFRS, AquaGib and GibElec to explore every possible contingency in the unlikely event that this not possible. A second AquaGib plant remains fully operational. Two contingency meetings were held at No 6 Convent Place yesterday, a third was held this morning and a further is scheduled for this afternoon."