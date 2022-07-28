Miss Gibraltar 2022 Contestant Number Draw

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2022 .

No 1 Models Gibraltar held the Miss Gibraltar 2022 Contestant Number Draw at City Hall on Wednesday 27th July.

A statement from No 1 Models Gibraltar follows below:

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD hosted the event and welcomed Kelvin Hewitt, Director of No 1 Models Gibraltar, the twelve contestants and some of their family and friends to the Mayor’s Parlour.

His Worship addressed the contestants, giving words of encouragement and support on their journey towards and beyond the pageant.

The results of the draw are as follows:

Mia Peach – Contestant No 1

Skyanne Pratts – Contestant No 2

Shyanne Mcintosh – Contestant No 3

Katherine Hahn – Contestant No 4

Jaylynn Cruz – Contestant No 5

Celine Mor – Contestant No 6

Sabrina Wahnon – Contestant No 7

Sarah Cruz – Contestant No 8

Rebecca Davis – Contestant No 9

Faith Torres – Contestant No 10

Zuleima Molina – Contestant No 11

Michelle Lopez Desoisa – Contestant No 12

No 1 Models Gibraltar wishes each of the 12 contestants the very best of luck!