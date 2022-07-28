Government Extends Deadline for Property Occupation Register to 30th September 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2022 .

The Government has extended the closing date for citizens to register their occupation of property in Gibraltar as required under the Register of Occupation Act 2021 “for a final time” to the 30th September 2022.

A statement continued: “Close to 10,000 households have already registered, which amounts to over 16,000 people who are now on the Property Register. The Government has extended the closing date a final time to ensure that everyone has had an opportunity to register, and is grateful to all of those that have now registered. The use of the Register will be instrumental in enabling Government to ensure that those receiving benefits in Gibraltar are properly entitled and will facilitate inter Government communication on property occupation. Government is grateful to all those citizens who have now registered and looks forward to completing this process in the coming two months.



“The Government has introduced measures to assist senior citizens. In addition, the residents of Bishop Canilla House, Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House and Sea Master Lodge have been exempted from the requirement to register their property occupation. All other citizens residing in private ownership, private rental or government rental have a legal requirement to register themselves and their families by the 30th September 2022.



“Applicants seeking to register should access their Gov.gi account and select “Register Your Property Occupation” from the list of eServices. Alternatively, you can go to the Government webpage (https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi) and click on the link “Register your Property Occupation online”.



“Assistance will also be provided at the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub at 323 Main Street for those members of the public that need help registering.”