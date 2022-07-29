Unite And Bland Group In Discussions Over New Proposal

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2022 .

Unite the union has today been in discussions this afternoon with the Bland Group over a new proposal put forward for Gibair Staff:

- A 4% increase in salaries to all staff other than those on minimum wage.

- A 2% increase in employer pension contributions.

- Those on minimum wage will be receiving an 8% increase as per legislation.

Go slow action is therefore to be paused today at 6pm and a ballot on the offer is to take place from Saturday 30th July to Monday 1st August.