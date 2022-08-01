Susan Poggio Signs Up For Mrs Classic 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 01 August 2022 .

Susan Poggio has signed up for this year’s Mrs Classic 2022.

A statement from the Mrs Classic Pageant follows below:

Susan Poggio

55 years old

Virgo

Financial Advisor

Widow

Mother to 2 children



Her hobbies involve going out with friends, socialize with other persons, make new friends and above all loves to live every moment to the fullest.



Her idea of a perfect day would be a very chilled and peaceful day with basically nothing to worry about, go shopping which is something that she loves to do and finds very relaxing and above all seeing her family and friends happy.



She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 because apart of being thinking about it for the past few weeks, this has always been something she had to do but never had the opportunity to, so after receiving a great support from her family and friends, she thought to herself, you know what they are right, it’s now my moment, time to do get pampered, make new memories and dedicate it to myself.