Closure of Europa Pool From Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 01 August 2022 .

As from tomorrow, Tuesday 2nd August, the Europa Pool complex will be closed. This is because the Europa Pool uses a significant amount of water during its operation in order to maintain water in optimum condition.

GSLA staff have kept the facility ticking over without conducting routine procedures but with increased safety checks. However, a safe bathing environment can no longer be guaranteed beyond today and as such the facility will not be available as from tomorrow until further notice. Additionally, continued operation with the reduced levels of water pressure also poses a serious risk to expensive plant room machinery. The decision will be reviewed on a daily basis.



