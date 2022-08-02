Commonwealth Youth Parliament

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament is scheduled to take place in Port of Spain, Republic of Trinidad & Tobago from 20-24 November 2022.

Young people from Gibraltar have the opportunity to be nominated in order to participate in this event.



It will be recalled that Gibraltar participated for the first time at the meeting held in Jersey in 2018, then in Delhi, India in 2019 and in virtual meetings held since. This will be the first physical event since the 10th CYP in New Delhi, in November 2019. The Government is keen that there should be representation from Gibraltar on this occasion also.



Young people aged 18 to 29 who are interested in participating are invited to submit a 500 word essay for consideration on the importance of the Commonwealth to Gibraltar by email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



The deadline for the submission of the essay is Friday 3 September at 12 noon.



