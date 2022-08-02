Fireworks Display And National Day Receptions Cancelled

The joint decision has been made by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) and the Government to “regrettably cancel” this year’s National Day Fireworks Display and all National Day Receptions.

A statement continued: “This is a decision that has not been taken lightly, however in the current post COVID and worldwide economic climate, it is felt prudent to do so, with the expectation the Fireworks Display will return next year.



“The SDGG would like to remind the whole Gibraltar community that they can nonetheless enjoy a varied and exciting programme of events, including the forthcoming Gibraltar Fair and the welcome return of the celebrations at Casemates Square after a two-year period.”