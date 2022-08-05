Gibraltar National Celebrations 2022 - Moorish Castle Illumination And Fair

Written by YGTV Team on 05 August 2022 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), has announced that this year’s National Celebrations will begin on Saturday 20th August with the welcome return of the Gibraltar Fair.

A statement from GCS and SDGG follows below:

As is traditional, and to mark the occasion, the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in red and white from 19th to 29th August and from 2nd to 12th September. Additionally, from the 30th August to the 1st September, the Castle will be illuminated in green as part of the GibSams Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign.

For further information please contact Mr Forty Azzopardi on 56641000 or GCS on 20075669 or via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





