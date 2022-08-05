Youngsters Visit The RGP Traffic Compound

Written by YGTV Team on 05 August 2022 .

Three youngsters were given a tour of the RGP’s Traffic Compound by PC Julian Cruz this morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Ashleigh, Amelia and Oliver tried on police uniforms and sat in some of the police vehicles are part of their visit.

An RGP spokesman said: “Judging by their smiles, it looks like they had a great time. Visits like this are a good way to introduce our police officers to children from a young age, so that they know we are here to help them.”