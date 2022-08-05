A&E ‘Live Feed’ of Waiting Times Now Online

Written by YGTV Team on 05 August 2022 .

The GHA says it’s pleased to launch an online ‘live feed’ of waiting times at Accident & Emergency at St Bernard’s Hospital. This web page is designed to inform members of the public of the current longest time that they can expect to wait before being treated at A&E, if their case is not urgent or life-threatening. Everyone presenting at A&E will continue to be triaged as normal.

The ‘live feed’ is updated every 30 minutes and provides patients with the opportunity to make an informed decision about whether or not to present at A&E. It is important to note that whilst there may be few patients in the waiting room, wait times will be impacted by urgent and life-threatening cases receiving emergency treatment. Patients who do not require emergency treatment are strongly encouraged to consider seeking treatment or advice by calling 111, from your local pharmacy or via the Primary Care Centre, which may be more appropriate. Further advice on alternate care and treatment pathways is provided on the same web page.



The A&E live feed is now online at: www.gha.gi/ae-live-data/



The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘I’m very pleased to launch this online feed, which allows patients to make an informed choice about whether or not it is more appropriate to attend A&E or seek treatment or advice elsewhere. It is an excellent use of technology, supporting the GHA’s Reset, Restart, Recover strategy to make efficient use of resources for the benefit of all our patients.’



The Minister for Health, Albert Isola, said: ‘I’m delighted that the GHA have launched the A&E live feed, which empowers patients to make an informed decision about how to seek and access care, and to only attend A&E in true accident and emergency situations.’



