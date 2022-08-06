Agreement Reached With Gibair Employees - Industrial Action Withdrawn

Written by YGTV Team on 06 August 2022 .

Unite the union and the Bland Group have this afternoon confirmed that an agreement has been established with Gibair employees regarding the live pay dispute.

A joint statement continued: “Gibair employees will receive an increase in basic pay and employer pension contributions. In addition, Bland will conduct a review of specific roles over the coming weeks in close collaboration with Unite. Bland was able to release the additional funding by reallocating resources internally and therefore no additional funding will be provided by HMGOG. In light of this agreement, the pending industrial action has been withdrawn and the airport will return to operations as normal.”