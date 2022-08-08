RAF Honiton Cadets On The Rock

Written by YGTV Team on 08 August 2022 .

RAF Honiton cadets arrived in Gibraltar for an educational visit, two years later than originally planned.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The group of 40 cadets and 7 staff from Honiton 1064 Squadron in East Devon had planned to visit Gibraltar in 2020, to learn about the RAF history with Gibraltar and its strong links to the military and the UK. However due to Covid it was postponed.

During their visit, the cadets met RAF personnel and the No2 Overseas Squadron Cadets. They also had the opportunity to meet the Deputy Chief Minister at No 6, where he provided a history lesson and addressed their questions before having a tour of the tunnels with a guide, and a historical lesson from Dr Keith Farrell, chairman of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

Honiton 1064 Squadron’s Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Justin Felice, who has strong family links to Gibraltar and spent 10 years here, said: “This was more than just a trip but a chance for the cadets to also have some fun after how tough the last few years have been during Covid and a chance to make new friends in Gibraltar.

“We were lucky enough to have a personal tour of the Northern Defences by the project director Carl Viagas.

“We visited RAF Gibraltar and the Airport Fire & Rescue Service and laid a wreath at the cemetery to commemorate the RAF Airmen and Airwomen who lost their lives during the war.

“We were able to meet up with No2 Overseas Squadron Cadets and enjoy an evening of fun activities and a BBQ at Gunwharf.

“To finish off the visit, we decided to complete the famous Mediterranean Steps, visit the nature reserve and get a glimpse of the spectacular St Michael’s Cave.”