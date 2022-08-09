Gibraltar Fair 2022 - Opening And Pavilion Information

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2022 .

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes will officially inaugurate the Gibraltar Fair on Saturday 20th August at 7pm. The Minister will be accompanied by Miss Gibraltar 2022 Janice Sampere and the organising teams of the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS). The Fair will be held at the Rooke site in Queensway.

A statement from GCS and the SDGG follows below:

A varied range of rides for different age groups will be provided, all priced at £3. Also featuring will be tombolas, games and other side stalls, including those set up by local charitable organisations.

As in previous years, there will be eating and drinking outlets within the Fairground, including the popular Family Pavilion and a ‘churros’ stall.

The Family Pavilion will provide a full and varied daily entertainment programme. Admission to the Family Pavilion, run by Stage One, will be free. A spokesperson for Stage One said: ‘We are delighted to see the Fair back in town, and we hope everyone is looking forward to spending time with family and friends at the Family Pavilion. We have worked hard to re-design the space available with more outdoor seating area and have coordinated closely with GCS and the SDGG to ensure that at this time of rising costs for everyone we can keep our drinks and meals at extremely reasonable and competitive prices. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the Fair and look forward to welcoming you all to the Family Pavilion.’

The full Programme of Events for the Family Pavilion can be found on www.culture.gi.