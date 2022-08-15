Tour at City Hall for Cruise Liner Tourists

Visitors to Gibraltar on Windstar Cruises MSY Wind Surf cruise liner were welcomed to City Hall as part of a wider tour organised by Calypso Tours Group.

Guests were treated to an art tour of the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and walked around the City Hall learning about its long and varied history and uses from private residence to hotel, to seat of the City Council, to the Office of the Mayor.



The tour ended with refreshments and a canape reception in the Mayor’s Parlour where they sampled our local cuisine.



His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD says he is looking forward to working with more cruise lines in the future so more tourists can enjoy and appreciate the historic building and Gibraltarian culture.



