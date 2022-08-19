Water Restrictions On High Consumers To Continue Over The Weekend

Written by YGTV Team on 19 August 2022 .

Following this morning’s briefing, the Government says the advice received from AquaGib has been that although stock levels have increased since the last SCG briefing on Wednesday, the desired amount required before being able to safely begin the relaxation of restrictions for high consumers has not yet been reached. As a result, the Government has agreed to continue with all present restrictions over the weekend and will review the situation again on Monday morning.

A statement from the Government follows below;

This morning the Government was briefed by the Strategic Coordinating Group on the latest situation regarding the levels of water in our reservoirs. The meeting was chaired by the Acting Chief Minister, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia CMG MP alongside the Minister for Public Utilities, the Hon Albert Isola MP.

The advice received from AquaGib has been that although stock levels have increased since the last SCG briefing on Wednesday, the desired amount required before being able to safely begin the relaxation of restrictions for high consumers has not yet been reached.As a result,the Government has agreed to continue with all present restrictions over the weekend and will review the situation again on Monday morning.

The Government has been informed that recent consumption has been higher than expected and is comparably higher for this time of year. As a result, the Government would like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the need to be as conservative as possible with the use of potable water. This will allow AquaGib to reach the desired stock level amount in as short a time as possible.

The importation of non-potable water by barge will continue as this alleviates pressure on potable water consumption. Members of the public are reminded that non-potable water is being made available free of charge and can be collected from the Morrisons car park and the lower level of Mid-Harbours Industrial Park. This water can be used for any non-essential activity such as gardening and should not be used for drinking. The Department for the Environment is also arranging the deployment of non-potable water bowers to all our local marinas which will assist with some of the difficulties boat-owners are currently facing in washing down their vessels.

The Government will continue to closely monitor the situation over the weekend and has convened a further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group for Monday morning.





