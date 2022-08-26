National Day Variety Show Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 26 August 2022 .

A statement from GCS and the SDGG follows below:

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) is pleased to announce details of the Variety Show that will be held at Casemates Square as part of the National Day celebrations on Saturday 10th September 2022.

The show, which will start at 10.30am, will feature performances by Transitions Dance Academy, Danza Academy, J.F. Dance, Renditions, Stylos Dance Studios, Yalta Dance Studio and the GAMPA Youth Choir. Members of these well-established local groups have been rehearsing and working hard to make this a show to remember.

The Variety Show will serve as a fantastic prelude to the Political Rally and the SDGG would like to encourage members of the community to attend and show their support.





