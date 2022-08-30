Change To Self-Isolation Requirements For COVID Positive Cases From 1st September 2022

Following advice from the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, the Government of Gibraltar has announced that the self-isolation requirement for positive cases of COVID-19 has been reduced to 5 days, with the day of the positive test result counting as day 0. This will come into effect on Thursday 1st September.

The isolation rules require COVID-19 positive cases to self-isolate until day 5 subject to a negative lateral flow test on that day.Any individual who tests positive on day 5 must continue to self-isolate and test on subsequent days until a such time as they test negative or reach day 10 of self-isolation.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘I am delighted to have been able to advise the Government to reduce the self-isolation period to 5 days. This is possible due to the low prevalence of COVID-19 in our community at this time. It is still also a more conservative policy to that in the UK but one which I feel is more appropriate for a close and densely populated community like Gibraltar. I would like to remind the public that although we are in a far better position, COVID still exists and people should continue to remain aware of the symptoms and take a test if they feel they might be contracting the virus’.





