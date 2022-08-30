GSD: "Our Thanks And Appreciation Go To The Port Authorities And Emergency Services Deployed To Deal With The Incident"

Written by YGTV Team on 30 August 2022 .

The GSD says the Chief Minister has been in contact with the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, overnight in relation to the collision between the Bulk Carrier OS 35 and Adam LNG.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The Chief Minister has been in contact with the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, overnight in relation to the collision between the Bulk Carrier OS 35 and Adam LNG.

Mr Azopardi said: “Beyond the immediate concerns as the emergency arose principally as to human safety the worry now is that any risks of pollution are prevented or if any pollution does occur that it is contained and minimised to avoid any negative impact on Catalan Bay, our marine environment and the rest of our coastline.

Clearly in a case like this there will need to be a full investigation as to the causes of the collision. But the immediate focus must now be to contain the incident and all efforts should concentrate on that. Our thanks and appreciation go to the port authorities and emergency services deployed to deal with the incident.”

The GSD will continue to monitor developments.





