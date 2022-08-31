MAGIK Sunborn Concert

Written by YGTV Team on 31 August 2022 .

MAG has announce that MAGIK will be performing at the Sunborn on Friday 16th September.

A statement from MAG follows below:

Magik is a project that come out through the tough but creative times when the world was locked up in isolation, guarding ourselves from Covid. Local legend Giles Ramirez teams up with Guitarist and Producer Manolo Arias. For those who doesn’t know Manolo, he is the man playing the six strings for bands such us Baron Rojo and Iguana Tango amongst many others.

It all started like a challenge throughout the pandemic where they produced a 60s or 70s cover every month but with their own personal Rock sound. Magik started capturing the attention of many viewers in social media. They even enjoyed collaborations with Baol Bardot Bulsara (We Will Rock You & Jesus Christ Superstar MADRID) and American Rock Star Paul Shortino of Quiet Riot. Also joining the band is Bassist Tibu and another local legend Peter Chichon on drums (Breed 77, Taxi).

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar are thrilled to be able to welcome Magik to perform in Gibraltar for the first time. We laid the red carpet and have an amazing show prepared at The Sunborn ballroom to ensure that all guests get the best concert experience possible. Sound, Stage and Lights will be provided by Fresh Entertainment to guarantee the most professional sound in town.

Expect a concert full of classic hits where those present will be able to sing, dance and have one MAGIKAL night. Show will start early at 9pm with support bands The Uninvited and Dead City Radio getting people warmed up for the main act. No Limits Entertainment will make sure music is flowing during the breaks and after the concert.