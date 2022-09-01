Nautilus Project “Gravely Concerned” By Oil Spill

Written by YGTV Team on 01 September 2022 .

The Nautilus Project team says it is “gravely concerned” at the news that the OS 35 has now started to leak fuel into the sea.

A statement continued: “The situation has been closely monitored by the charity since the collision and this was unfortunately a predictable outcome. With no pumping activities having taken place over the last two days, we now face a potential leak of over 500 tonnes of fuels and oils contaminating our coastline. Any attempt at recovery could have reduced the total gross spillage.



“The harmful effects of oil spills are well understood and documented. These detrimental effects can be detected throughout the water column up to a decade after an incident. As long as we continue bunkering activities the risks of these oil spills is something that we will have to continuously manage with the obvious marine impact on local species.



“In the area of Catalan Bay an EIA recorded 519 Patella ferruginea limpets; an EU protected species which are now in real danger of contamination and their survival is at risk. This is but a single species of significance.

“The last major incident was back in February 2021 with the AM Ghent, less than two years ago in which environmental damages were sought. The charity entrusts that the relevant authorities will seek appropriate compensation for damages to the ecosystem which will inevitably ensue and recover the costs of any clean-up operation.

“Nautilus have been requested to be on standby to help with the environmental mitigation. As always, we are ready to answer the call and offer our support to the agencies responsible for the operation. We have a group of volunteers ready to assist in an attempt to minimise the harm from the oil.”