MPs Working Visit for National Day

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2022 .

MPs and Peers of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Gibraltar will arrive on Thursday afternoon to express their support for Gibraltar during our National Day celebrations. The cross- party group comes for the first time since the pandemic caused the event to be held virtually.

Ahead of the visit the APPG Gibraltar chairman Sir Bob Neill MP said “We are delighted to get back to Gibraltar and celebrate the strong bonds between the UK and Gibraltar and its self- determination. The APPG is firmly behind the Rock and its people and we look forward to hearing at first-hand how Gibraltar is dealing with the challenges it faces and seeing how we can best support the people of Gibraltar."



“The APPG’s members are drawn from every major Party represented in the U.K. Parliament and that reflects the strength of the cross party support that Gibraltar has. Whatever our domestic political differences, we are united in our support for Gibraltar and its people.”



The group will be briefed by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on Friday, who will update the visiting Parliamentarians, among other matters, on the ongoing negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. They will also attend several other working briefings including a call on HE the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.



On Saturday the MPs and Peers will take up their place on the stage for the SDGG political rally. In addition to the MPs attending at the Government’s invitation three MPs invited to Gibraltar by the charity organisation Friends of the British Overseas Territories have also been invited to attend the rally and the meetings.



Visiting Parliamentarians



All Party Parliamentary Group on Gibraltar chairman Sir Bob Neill MP (leaving for family event Fri 9th) – Conservative



Sir Graham Brady MP - Conservative



Mr Bob Stewart MP - Conservative



Rt Hon Alec Shelbrooke MP - Conservative



Mr Martin Vickers MP - Conservative



Ms Sheryll Murray MP - Conservative



Mr Nigel Evans MP- Conservative



Baroness Hooper - Conservative



Mr Stephen Morgan MP - Labour



Rt Hon Baroness Northover - Liberal Democrat



Mr Drew Hendry MP – Scottish National Party



Rt Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson – Democratic Unionist Party



Lord Rogan – Ulster Unionist Party



Three Labour MPs are being hosted separately in Gibraltar by FOTBOT (Friends of the British Overseas Territories), but will join their colleagues on the stage for the rally and in other events.



Mr Andrew Gwynne MP - Labour



Ms Sharon Hodgson MP - Labour



Ms Lyn Brown MP - Labour



