International Recognition For RGP Officer

Each year, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the world’s  largest and most influential professional association for police leaders, recognises 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world who demonstrate leadership, exemplify commitment to their profession and have a  positive impact on their communities and the field of policing. This year, one of the  IACP’s award-winners is Detective Inspector (DI) Craig Goldwin of the RGP. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The IACP citation reads: ‘The 40 officers chosen in 2022 represent the rising leaders  of policing, regardless of rank. They serve their agencies and communities with  excellence, whether they are civilian staff, line officers, supervisors, or chiefs of  police.’ This year’s winners serve in communities around the globe, representing law  enforcement from seven countries across four continents. Their police forces range  from small, local police departments to large national police agencies, and include  every size and type in between.  

The citation goes on to say: ‘These extraordinary individuals are motivated to lead  their agencies into the future, and they encourage colleagues to grow professionally  and personally, striving daily to provide best-of-class services that lead to a safer,  more inclusive, and more peaceful world. Regardless of role, rank, or agency, these  professionals have dedicated their efforts to raising the bar for policing, and they  serve as role models to those they work with and the community members they  serve each day.’ 

Within the RGP, DI Goldwin has served in various roles, including those of public  protection, ethics champion, and liaison officer for international cooperation with  Spanish law enforcement agencies. He has also acted as the point of contact for  international networks of asset recovery and money laundering practitioners. 

Whilst serving in the newly formed money laundering investigation unit in 2016, DI  Goldwin played a major role in the investigation of Gibraltar’s largest robbery, known  as Op Boston. As part of the operation, DI Goldwin led a major investigation that  resulted in £12.5 million being confiscated. After his promotion to Inspector in 2019,  he took over the strategic direction of the Economic Crime Unit where he created the  RGP’s Cash Seizure policy. He also drafted a policy document for use in all the  RGP’s money laundering investigations.

In October of last year, DI Goldwin, and DCI Sean Perera were each presented with  the Guardia Civil’s ‘Order of Merit’ for their cross-frontier work alongside the Guardia  Civil in money laundering and drug trafficking operations.  

DI Goldwin said, ‘Obviously, I feel both delighted and proud to have received this  IACP award and I am grateful to the Command Team for nominating me.  

‘All this would not have been possible without the support, at both a personal and  professional level, of DCI Tom Tunbridge and of our team at the ECU. Most  important, I would also like to thank my wife and family for their continued patience  and understanding of my long working hours.’ 

For his part, the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said: ‘I am immensely proud  of DI Goldwin’s achievement and I feel that this award demonstrates his commitment  and dedication - not only to the Royal Gibraltar Police but also to the people of  Gibraltar’.



