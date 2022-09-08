International Recognition For RGP Officer

Each year, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders, recognises 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world who demonstrate leadership, exemplify commitment to their profession and have a positive impact on their communities and the field of policing. This year, one of the IACP’s award-winners is Detective Inspector (DI) Craig Goldwin of the RGP.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The IACP citation reads: ‘The 40 officers chosen in 2022 represent the rising leaders of policing, regardless of rank. They serve their agencies and communities with excellence, whether they are civilian staff, line officers, supervisors, or chiefs of police.’ This year’s winners serve in communities around the globe, representing law enforcement from seven countries across four continents. Their police forces range from small, local police departments to large national police agencies, and include every size and type in between.

The citation goes on to say: ‘These extraordinary individuals are motivated to lead their agencies into the future, and they encourage colleagues to grow professionally and personally, striving daily to provide best-of-class services that lead to a safer, more inclusive, and more peaceful world. Regardless of role, rank, or agency, these professionals have dedicated their efforts to raising the bar for policing, and they serve as role models to those they work with and the community members they serve each day.’

Within the RGP, DI Goldwin has served in various roles, including those of public protection, ethics champion, and liaison officer for international cooperation with Spanish law enforcement agencies. He has also acted as the point of contact for international networks of asset recovery and money laundering practitioners.

Whilst serving in the newly formed money laundering investigation unit in 2016, DI Goldwin played a major role in the investigation of Gibraltar’s largest robbery, known as Op Boston. As part of the operation, DI Goldwin led a major investigation that resulted in £12.5 million being confiscated. After his promotion to Inspector in 2019, he took over the strategic direction of the Economic Crime Unit where he created the RGP’s Cash Seizure policy. He also drafted a policy document for use in all the RGP’s money laundering investigations.

In October of last year, DI Goldwin, and DCI Sean Perera were each presented with the Guardia Civil’s ‘Order of Merit’ for their cross-frontier work alongside the Guardia Civil in money laundering and drug trafficking operations.

DI Goldwin said, ‘Obviously, I feel both delighted and proud to have received this IACP award and I am grateful to the Command Team for nominating me.

‘All this would not have been possible without the support, at both a personal and professional level, of DCI Tom Tunbridge and of our team at the ECU. Most important, I would also like to thank my wife and family for their continued patience and understanding of my long working hours.’

For his part, the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said: ‘I am immensely proud of DI Goldwin’s achievement and I feel that this award demonstrates his commitment and dedication - not only to the Royal Gibraltar Police but also to the people of Gibraltar’.





