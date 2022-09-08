Commander British Forces Gibraltar Commendation For No2 Overseas Air Training Corps

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2022 .

Cadets from the No.2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron Air Training Corps were surprised with a visit from Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, last Thursday.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Both cadets and their staff were praised for showcasing actions and skills they had been taught as part of their force protection training; exhibiting admirable actions and receiving a Commander British Forces team commendation in return.

Due to their actions, it has highlighted that the Air Cadets are learning important skills that will help them in their futures; especially for those who choose a career in the Armed Forces. The staff should be praised for their professionalism and the Air Cadets deserve recognition for their alertness and application of security procedures.

Flight Lieutenant Nurse, RAF Gibraltar, said: “RAF Gibraltar has a great sense of pride in No.2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron Air Training Corps and takes enormous delight in recommending the Squadron for a Commander British Forces team commendation.”



