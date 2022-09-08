Parking Restrictions And Traffic Diversions For National Day

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2022 .

The RGP have announced parking restrictions and traffic diversions for National Day. Parking Restrictions (from 6pm Friday until Sunday morning)

· Casemates Hill

· West Place of Arms, to allow for a Taxi Rank

· Waterport Road opposite Watergardens, to allow for Bus Terminus

Road Closures (during the political rally from approximately 12 noon until it finishes)

· Waterport Road will be closed near the junction with Waterport Roundabout, with eastbound traffic diverted along Devils Tongue Road.

· Glacis Road will be closed at the small roundabout opposite the entrance to Ocean Village.

· Queensway will be closed at its junction with Devils Tongue Road.

· Corral Road will be closed from under Smith Dorrien Bridge.