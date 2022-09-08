Parking Restrictions And Traffic Diversions For National Day
The RGP have announced parking restrictions and traffic diversions for National Day.
Parking Restrictions (from 6pm Friday until Sunday morning)
· Casemates Hill
· West Place of Arms, to allow for a Taxi Rank
· Waterport Road opposite Watergardens, to allow for Bus Terminus
Road Closures (during the political rally from approximately 12 noon until it finishes)
· Waterport Road will be closed near the junction with Waterport Roundabout, with eastbound traffic diverted along Devils Tongue Road.
· Glacis Road will be closed at the small roundabout opposite the entrance to Ocean Village.
· Queensway will be closed at its junction with Devils Tongue Road.
· Corral Road will be closed from under Smith Dorrien Bridge.
· Fish Market Lane will be closed to traffic, although vehicles can still exit the road.