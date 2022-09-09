Death Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - Statement By His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2022 .

Below follows a statement from His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel:

Following a lifetime of incomparable service to her people, in the United Kingdom, the Overseas Territories, the Crown Dependencies and the Commonwealth, our Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away.

Across the world, not just within every nation of the Commonwealth, people will mourn her passing. She has been a beacon of fortitude, hope and kindness.

Despite our great sadness, we can reflect on how blessed we have been to live during the time of a monarch who has cared deeply for everyone, collectively and individually, who has shown amazing courage at the darkest of times, and who has instilled in all of us hope for the future. We can gain great comfort in having been part of her amazing reign and her legacy will endure forever.

Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Gibraltar. Our sincerest condolences are extended to every member of Her Royal Family.

