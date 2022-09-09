Statement From The Chief Justice On The Passing Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Below follows a statement from the Chief Justice:

The dedication of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to her duties provided a touchstone to all members of the judiciary of the work ethic that was required of them in Her Courts.

It is with great sadness that Gibraltar’s judiciary receives the news of her death albeit accompanied by a sense of privilege and pride to have served in Her Courts whilst she was our Monarch.

As a mark of our respect, the Gibraltar courts will be adjourned today following the conclusion of any essential business.

Guidance will follow on any changes to court business during the period of national mourning.





