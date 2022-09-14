All Remaining Water Restrictions Lifted

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2022 .

For the first time since the 28th July Gibraltar’s water supply is now free from all restrictions. The fire at Powers Drive which subsequently caused all production of water to suddenly stop at Governors Cottage will now lead to a “lessons learnt” exercise to establish inter alia how the Government can achieve greater resilience in our production and supply of water to the Community.

A statement continued: “The Government was briefed by the Strategic Coordinating Group on the latest situation regarding water production and stock levels as well as the effects of the OS 35 vessel incident to our water infrastructure. Minister Isola thanked all the members of the Group for their excellent work during this most testing time. The Group has included representatives from all the coordinating bodies including GFRS, RGP, AFRS, TSD, MoD, Ministry of Environment and the Environmental Agency, AquaGib, GEA, GSLA, Care Agency, Civil Contingencies and the No. 6 Press Office.



“AquaGib have continued to work closely with the Gibraltar Port Authority to ensure the protection, in so far as possible, of their salt water intakes in order to protect our water production capability. The mitigation measures put in place by both AquaGib and GPA since the OS 35 incident continue to be effective with absolutely no oil being absorbed into the AquaGib network. Divers will continue to monitor all water intakes on a daily basis for the foreseeable future.



“The potable water situation across Gibraltar has remained stable this week with all Reverse Osmosis Plants working at full production capacity. AquaGib therefore advised that, due to the continued increase in stock levels over recent weeks and their ability to continue replenishing stocks going forward, all remaining restrictions on high consumers can now be lifted. The Government therefore agreed to lift all remaining restrictions with effect from this morning.



“As a result, there will no longer be a need for the continued importation of non-potable water by barge, all of which have now ceased. The Government would like to thank all individuals and businesses who have used this service and assisted in relieving pressure off the AquaGib network.



“Members of the public are reminded that any potable water leaks should continue to be reported to the AquaGib 24-hour emergency helpline on 20073659.



“A further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group will be scheduled for next week in order to review the impact on stock levels from the relaxation of all remaining restrictions.”



The Minister for Public Utilities, Albert Isola, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly thank every single employee of AquaGib as well as all other agencies and authorities who, over the past six weeks, have given their all in ensuring we reverse the damage caused by the initial fire at Power’s Drive Tunnel and return us to a position today where we are able to remove all remaining restrictions on water usage’.



Note: Although the Government is not issuing statements on political matters until the official period of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is over, the above is issued for information.