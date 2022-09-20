Faith Torres Crowned Miss Gibraltar 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2022 .

Faith Torres has been crowned Miss Gibraltar 2022.

A statement from No1 Models follows below:

She was crowned by Janice Sampere at a sold out show at the Alameda Open-Air Theatre.

Choreography by Kelvin Hewitt (Nº1 Models Gibraltar) a very complicated decision for the judges to choose amongst the 12 beautiful contestants for the title. At the end votes were added and this determent the representative for Gibraltar at the Miss World Pageant.

Presented by Louis Perry and Kayley Mifsud the event was agile and entertaining, with up to four different sections of the contestants (Opening Number, Swimwear Round ,Stage Interview, and Evening wear to go punctuating the different prizes that were selected on the night. With the presence of Mediterranean Dance School who opened both parts of the show with choreography by Genyka Bolaños , The talented Kerria and the amazing medley with local singers chosen by Kelvin in auditions, Danny Moreno, Ella Vinet, Andria Olivares and Lucia wood accompanied by Danza Academy with choreography’s by Anne-Marie Gomez and Zuleika Green.

After two and a half hours, The winner was 21 years old Faith Torres and she was also awarded the Miss Elegance and People’s Choice Awards, 1st Princess was Jaylynn Cruz who also won the Miss Interview and Miss Photogenic awards and 2nd Princess was awarded to Michelle Lopez Desoisa. The Miss Catwalk and The Head To Head Challenge Winner was Shyanne Mcintosh and the Miss Friendship Award voted by the contestants was given to Rebecca Davis.

Kelvin Hewitt Director of No1 Models would like to thank once again everyone who made the show possible especially his back stage crew for working so hard Backstage and my front of house for always being so professional, All the contestants sponsors for supporting No1 Models, especially our main sponsors Boyds and Trends Group Gibraltar. our media sponsors The Bulb, Capurro for the chauffeur service and our drivers and securities. Leah Boutique for providing the contestants outfits and shoes for their Fashion Shoot and Marble Arc for providing swimwear photoshoot. It again another successful show with great feedback from the public.

Photography - The Bulb Gibraltar

Makeup- Rafa Anaya, Yuly Gaiviso and Silva Moreno

Hair - Karina Walker from Fringe Benefits and Daniella Lima