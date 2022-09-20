Book Signing Event ‘From A Hard Place To A Rock’

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2022 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding a book signing on Friday the 23rd September for the recently published book, From a Hard Place to a Rock.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

This untold story follows the accounts of a few soldiers in the British Expeditionary Force on the run in WWII.

Author Timandra Slade will be at the Main Guard in John Mackintosh Square between 11:00am and 12:30pm, with those interested being encouraged to come along and meet her.





