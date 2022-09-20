Sir Joe Bossano to Participate at Conference on Social Security in Small Jurisdictions

Sir Joe Bossano, Minister for Social Security, will be participating in a panel at a conference in Leuven University, near Brussels.

The conference will be moderated by Prof Franz Marhold, the President of the European Institute of Social Security (EISS) and will discuss issues affecting Social Security in small jurisdictions.



Other small nations participating in the event are Andorra, Jersey and San Marino.



Minister Bossano will be accompanied by Richard Montado, the Director of the Social Security Department.



The conference will take place on Thursday and Friday this week.



