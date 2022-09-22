Loreto Convent School Celebrate International Day Of Peace

Yesterday students from Loreto Convent School celebrated International Day of Peace.

A statement from Loreto Convent School follows below:

The United Nations International Day of Peace is celebrated on September 21st each year to recognise the efforts of those who have worked hard to end conflict and promote peace. It is a day of global ceasefire-personal and political.

At Loreto Convent School, the day is celebrated with the wider community. Our aim is to inspire everyone to think creatively and collectively on how to strengthen the ideals of peace.

Education has been touted as one of the most powerful tools we can implement in our global efforts to promote world peace.

Pupils in Year 6 have worked hard to prepare a Peace Service to mark the occasion. Representatives from different faiths in our community came to share with our pupils in verse, dance, song and prayer. The service took place in our Palm Tree playground where our Peace Pole - a symbol of the oneness of humanity and our common wish for a world of Peace- takes a prominent position.

There are 250,000 peace poles in the World, at the Pentagon, Machu Pichu, Peru, in Bethlehem and here at Loreto Convent - the only one in Gibraltar. It holds the message – May Peace prevail on Earth.