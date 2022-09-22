Networking Breakfast At Gibraltar House

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2022 .

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes, hosted a networking meeting at Gibraltar House in London bringing together creatives and other professionals working in the arts and cultural industries in London.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The event, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services with the support of Gibraltar House, generated interesting conversation and discussion with possible collaborations being explored and ideas exchanged. The morning even resulted in an impromptu poetry performance by Jonathan Teuma who felt inspired by the occasion – and inspired all present.

The main purpose of the event was to keep contact with and between Gibraltarians working in the Arts outside Gibraltar, encouraging their networking and exchanging of ideas and possibly developing collaborative projects.

Minister JohnCortes commented:“Itwaswonderfulto see allthese artists, based outsideGibraltar, together with some of the visiting artists from Gibraltar, all together, talking about their work and how they can promote knowledge of Gibraltar and its identity through theArts. It was inspirational and emotional at the same time. I am convinced that many positive things will come from this initiative”.





