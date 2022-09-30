Government To Reduce Payments To MoD To Reflect 2 Days Of Airport Closure

The Government of Gibraltar says it is “extremely disappointed" by announcement by the MoD that Gibraltar International Airport will have an early closure of Air Traffic Control due to lack of staff.

A statement from the Government follows below:

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is extremely disappointed at the announcement by the MoD that Gibraltar International Airport will, for a second day in a row, suffer the early closure of Air Traffic Control due to lack of staff.

This will lead to undue disruption for passengers and reputational damage to Gibraltar International Airport, which the Government considers wholly unacceptable.

As a result, HMGoG will reduce the sum paid to the MoD for the operation of the airfield for the month of September proportionally to reflect the reduction in service provided.

The Minister for Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, said: "The MOD are clearly being let down by their contractor here and the people of Gibraltar are thus, in turn, being let down by the MOD. These problems did not arise before and NATS needs to address whatever the root cause of these shortages may be and provide interim aswell as longer-term solutions. TheGovernmentwill reduce the amount we pay monthly for the use of the airfield to reflect these periods of downtime.

Additionally, easyJet needs to ensure itis able to manage the diversion to Malaga given the reports of passengers yesterday being kept in the aircraft for longer than necessary on landing and onward transport issues. We are also in touch with the airline to address these matters arising from this very unsatisfactory turn of events."






