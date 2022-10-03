Director Of Public Health: Take Care with Winter Viruses

As colder weather approaches, the Director of Public Health has reminded the public to take care with viruses.

A statement continued: “The experience of COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of practicing good hygiene and keeping distance from others when feeling unwell. These same practices are important in controlling the spread of a number of viruses and illnesses that normally circulate throughout the winter.



“The Director of Public Health urges visitors to St Bernard’s Hospital to monitor their own wellness and avoid visiting loved ones if they feel unwell, even if they test negative for COVID- 19.”



The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘It’s important to remember that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, but it’s also not the only virus that can be dangerous for hospital patients. Normal colds and flu, and diarrhoea and vomiting viruses like norovirus, can also be extremely dangerous for patients who are in hospital. Visitors to the hospital should pay close attention to how they are feeling and avoid visiting loved ones if they are feeling unwell.’



