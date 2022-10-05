Triay Welcome Three Trainee Lawyers

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2022 .

ADVERTORIAL



Triay are delighted to announce that Kayleigh-Anne Revagliatte, Céline Bolanos and Johnluis Pitto have joined Triay Lawyers Ltd as part of our latest cohort of Trainee Lawyers.

Kayleigh-Anne is currently undergoing training within the Dispute Resolution Team. She completed the Bar Training Course with Cardiff University / Prifysgol Caerdydd in June 2022 and was called to the Bar of England & Wales by the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple in July 2022.



Celine is currently assisting the Property Team. She completed her Graduate Diploma in Law followed by the Bar Training Course both, at The Manchester Metropolitan University.



Johnluis completed his Bachelor of Laws with Honours at the Manchester Metropolitan University, graduating with a First-Class Honours in 2021. Thereafter, he completed the LLM in Legal Practice through the University of Law situated in London, graduating with a Distinction in his Masters element in 2022. He is currently assisting both the Corporate & Commercial and Financial Services teams.



Melo Triay, Senior Partner said, “We are delighted to welcome Johnluis, Celine and Kayleigh-Anne to our team and wish them all the best in their careers.”



