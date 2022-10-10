Autumn Classical Concert

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), in conjunction with the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society and on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced the details for this year’s Classical Concert, part of GCS’ Autumn Programme. The concert will be held on Wednesday 19th October 2022 at St Michael’s Cave at 8pm.

The concert will feature a European Symphony and includes:

“Invitation to the Dance”

P. Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Swan Lake, Op 20a

I. Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite (1919 version)

A. Marquez: Danzon No 2

N. Rimsky - Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnole, Op 34

As well as 4 pasodobles (arr Chichon):

S. Lope: Gallito

A. Alvarez: Suspiros de España

S. Lope: Gerona

M. Penella: El Gato Montes

Maestro Karel Mark Chichon, Artistic Director ofthe Society, commented:"Itis a great pleasure to perform in Gibraltar, my hometown. It has been a long time since my last performance due to my hectic work schedule. I now look forward to seeing you all there.

Minister for Culture John Cortes said, “I am delighted that once again the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society will be presenting their Autumn Concert, and I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Maestro Karel back to his home town. In addition, the selection of pieces is one that guarantees an amazing evening of music in our iconic St Michael’s Cave.”

Tickets priced at £22 are available via www.buytickets.gi. A limited number oftickets priced at £10 for Senior Citizens and Students will be available from the John Mackintosh Hall Reception at 308 Main Street. Ticket holders can make use of a return shuttle bus service, departing from Market Place and Grand Parade (adjacent to the Cable Car) as from 6.30pm.