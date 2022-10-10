UK Europe Minister in Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2022 .

The UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty arrived in Gibraltar this afternoon.

He was shown around the airport and the air terminal by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who explained the operation of potential Gibraltar and Schengen border controls on site.



The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia then took the Minister to view the vehicular entrance and exit points at the border, and he outlined the plans for the extension to the pedestrian entry point with the installation of e-gates as part of the preparations for a No Negotiated Outcome (NNO).



Mr Docherty will be involved in further working meetings about the ongoing negotiations with the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and the Attorney General. He will also meet the Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano and the Minister for Digital and Financial Services Albert Isola.



The Minister returns to London tomorrow.



