Government: “Urban Renewal Already Underway”

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2022 .

The Government says it agrees with Action for Housing on the need to refurbish, restore and regenerate the Upper Town.

A statement continued: “This process has already commenced with tenders issued for individual buildings and for large areas like the old Police Barracks which have vastly improved the quality of the living environment in that area.



“The Government updated the Gibraltar Parliament, the media and the public during the budget session in June as to the ongoing negotiations with the preferred bidder for Road to the Lines.



“This remains an important part of the Urban Renewal strategy and the Government aims to bring those negotiations to a satisfactory conclusion.”