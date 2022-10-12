Dr Jamie Trinidad Appointed King’s Counsel

Written by YGTV Team on 12 October 2022 .

Dr Jamie Trinidad has been appointed King’s Counsel.

His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, acting upon the advice of the King’s Counsel Appointments Committee and subject to the presentation of Letters Patent, said he was pleased to appoint Dr Alex Jamie Trinidad to the rank of King’s Counsel.

Presentation of Letters Patent to Dr Trinidad will be arranged as soon as possible.

His Excellency said, “My warmest congratulations to Jamie on his achievement. This appointment is in recognition of his highest standards of professional integrity and ability.”