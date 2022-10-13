Minister Cortes Visits Exhibition Of Paintings By Young Artists

Minister for Culture, John Cortes, recently visited an Exhibition of Paintings by the students of Giorann Henshaw’s Art Workshops at the John Mackintosh Hall.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The exhibition showcase the work of students, aged 6-18, throughout the year, including work from their participation at GEMA in Bloom, the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme, and the Heritage painting competition at the City Hall.

The works range from copying master artists to still life and outdoor painting and portraiture, reflecting their studies of different artists and their methods.

Minister for Culture, the Hon John Cortes, said: ‘It’s great to see such a diverse range of excellent pieces from these young people. Exhibiting is an important part of the learning process. The future of Gibraltarian art looks very bright indeed. Congratulations to Giorann and her students on a fantastic exhibition.’





