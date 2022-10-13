Minister Daryanani Welcomes Cruise Executives to Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 13 October 2022 .

The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has welcomed a group of cruise executives to Gibraltar.

The familiarization trip was hosted by MH Bland, who had invited cruise executives to Gibraltar from Saga Cruises, Fred Olson, Mystic Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Regent Seven Seas and Azamara.



The group was shown around Gibraltar, including a trip to the top of the rock on the cable car, where they were greeted by the Minister and the MH Bland team.



Minister Daryanani commented, “These trips are very important because it allows the decision makers to see the destination at first hand. I am grateful to MH Bland for organizing this trip as it is beneficial to Gibraltar PLC in general. This is an example of the private sector involvement that I have mentioned in the past. We need to work in partnership to make this a success. Gibraltar has all the ingredients to really become the port of choice in the Mediterranean and for as long as I am Minister for Tourism I will work non-stop towards achieving that goal”.



