Government Meets Cross Frontier Group

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2022 .

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister met the Cross Frontier Group yesterday afternoon. This is part of the ongoing contact between the Government and the Group, which is constituted by economic and social actors from Gibraltar and the Campo de Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Chief Minister briefed the Group, in general terms, on the latest state of play regarding the negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union on the future relationship of Gibraltar.

A general discussion ensued during which the point was made on the importance of finding technical solutions to the challenges that remain.

There was agreement that the priorities and concerns of the citizens of Gibraltar and ofthe Campo de Gibraltar should come first and that work should continue to enhance the area of shared prosperity in the region which depends on a fluid border.





