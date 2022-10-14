GDP Officers Pass Gruelling Firearms Course

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2022 .

Ten Gibraltar Defence Police officers have passed an intense new Marine Firearms Tactical Course.

A statement from the GDP follows below:

The week-long course was delivered by GDP firearms instructors after they attended training in Portsmouth with the Ministry of Defence Police.

Described as “intense and physically demanding”, all officers passed the course and are now fully qualified on Waterborne Firearms Tactics.

A spokesperson for the GDP said: “Last Friday (7 October), the officers underwent a thorough assessment where they had to demonstrate their ability to perform the tactics correctly under exam conditions.

“The tactics are broken down into four modules: the use of waterborne craft as transportation while armed, dealing with subjects onboard vessels, escorting vessels whilst armed and landing techniques.

