Government Extends Apology to Gibraltar Defence Police

Written by YGTV Team on 17 October 2022 .

The Government says it takes this opportunity to apologise sincerely for the oversight that led to the inadvertent exclusion of the Gibraltar Defence Police from a reception hosted by the Chief Minister to thank Armed Forces and Essential Services personnel involved in Operation London Bridge.

A statement continued: “The Gibraltar Defence Police are a valued part of the Essential Services and their work towards a seamless and safe Operation London Bridge following the death of Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II should be rightfully acknowledged. Their absence arose from the MOD being asked only for names of those involved in the gun salutes and not those involved in the parade. The Government is checking whether others who were also involved were also inadvertently left out.



“The Office of the Chief Minister has extended a written apology on behalf of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar to the Chairman of the Gibraltar Defence Police and has invited their representatives to a private reception at No 6 Convent Place.”