EV Foundation Trust And Heart Starterz Hold Two Day First Aid Course

Written by YGTV Team on 19 October 2022 .

This month, The EV Foundation Trust provided a two day First Aid Course to 12 individuals.

A statement from the EV Foundation follows below:

Upon completion, certificates were handed out to all participants by Emma and Dee from Heart Starterz. This course will be useful for work opportunities, for personal use and to make our community a safer one.

The EV Foundation trust will continue to look for ways in which individuals can be given the opportunity to become more professionally trained and upskilled.

2023 will see them offering more courses to those who need it.